Music

SZA Teases Collab Album, And You’ll Never Guess Who It’s With

Published on March 7, 2026

'Snooze?' Never. SZA Makes Fashion History As Vans’ First Artistic Director
Source: Vans/Sophie Jones / Courtesy of Vans/Sophie Jones

SZA, the prominent pop R&B star, continues to see success with her 2022 album “SOS,” which remains popular years after its release. In a recent interview, she discussed her upcoming music, driven by a desire to showcase human artistry over artificial intelligence. SZA also hinted at a potential collaboration project with Steve Lacy, sparking excitement among fans despite skepticism about its release. With multiple Grammy wins and a promising future, SZA’s next projects are highly anticipated in the music industry. Source: https://www.hotnewhiphop.com/981714-sza-teases-collab-album

