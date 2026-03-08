Listen Live
Celebrity

Beyoncé Brings Major Housing Initiative to Houston

Published on March 7, 2026

USA - The Costume Institute Gala For The 'PUNK: Chaos to Couture' exhibition At The Metropolitan Museum Of Art In New Yo
Source: Lars Niki / Getty

Beyoncé Brings Major Housing Initiative to Houston

Global superstar Beyoncé, a Houston native, is launching a new housing project in her hometown to support residents and address rising costs. The initiative aims to expand housing opportunities in neighborhoods facing increased demand. Beyoncé’s project highlights her connection to Houston and her history of giving back to the city. By investing in housing and community stability, the effort seeks to provide long-term support for families in Houston. The initiative brings national attention to housing challenges and reinforces Beyoncé’s commitment to her hometown. Source: https://yournews.com/2026/03/05/6598234/beyonce-brings-major-housing-initiative-to-houston

