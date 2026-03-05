Why Skills Are Replacing Experience in Hiring

The shift toward skills over experience hiring is reshaping how companies choose talent in today’s job market.

For years, experience ruled the hiring process. Especially for senior roles. Employers wanted long resumes and traditional career paths.

Now the focus is changing.

New data from LinkedIn shows nearly half of recruiters globally now rely on skills data when filling roles. In the United States, more than 65% of recruiters are also using AI tools to identify highly skilled candidates.

That shift is accelerating the move toward skills over experience hiring.

Employers are looking at what candidates can actually do. Not just where they worked or what degree they earned. Adaptable skills. Digital literacy. And the ability to learn quickly now matter more than ever.

This change is opening doors for many professionals.

People without traditional career paths may benefit the most. That includes workers without college degrees. Women returning from career breaks. And professionals pivoting into new industries.

Recruiters say the results are promising.

Those who focus on skills rather than traditional qualifications are 12% more likely to make better-quality hires. Their talent pipelines also grow significantly.

But the hiring landscape is still challenging.

The U.S. labor market has weakened. Job cuts are increasing. There are also concerning trends in Black unemployment. Black women in particular are feeling the pressure.

Research shows 66% of Black professionals say the job search has become more difficult.

Even with skills over experience hiring gaining traction, overall hiring numbers remain lower than expected.

Still, the message is clear.

Employers are shifting how they evaluate talent. Capabilities now carry more weight than titles. Skills are becoming the new currency in a workforce shaped by AI and constant change.

