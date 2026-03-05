How Black Women Are Recovering From Layoffs

Recovering from layoffs Black women is becoming a critical conversation as thousands face sudden job loss across the country.

In 2025, federal job cuts triggered a forced exodus from the workforce. Many Black women were among the hardest hit. Reports show Black women are losing jobs at a faster rate than other women. The impact is financial. But it is also deeply emotional.

Career coach Kamika Dillard understands the moment. After experiencing her own layoff, she turned that setback into purpose. Today, she helps other women move through career disruption with clarity and confidence.

Dillard now works as a “fail forward” coach. She also leads a growing platform called Black Women Will S.A.V.E. Black Women.

The message is simple. No woman should navigate job loss alone.

S.A.V.E. stands for Support, Amplify, Validate, and Elevate. The movement encourages Black women to show up for each other during uncertain moments.

Because layoffs can shake your identity. They can also trigger financial stress and emotional turmoil. Dillard reminds women that the first step in recovering from layoffs Black women face is giving yourself permission to pause.

Do not rush the process.

Instead, take time to process what happened. Reflect before sending out dozens of job applications.

Then shift into strategy.

Assess your skills. Review your finances. Think about what you truly want next in your career. A layoff can sometimes open doors you never considered.

Dillard also stresses the importance of community. Stay connected to a support circle. Friends, mentors, and professional groups can provide resources, job leads, and encouragement.

The road to recovering from layoffs Black women face is not always easy. But with support, reflection, and strategy, a setback can become the start of a powerful new chapter.

Source: https://www.essence.com/news/money-career/recovering-from-layoff-black-women/

