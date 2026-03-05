‘Sinners’ Sets Record With Seven Dorian Film Awards Including Best Picture, Director & Screenplay

Listen Live
'Sinners' Wins Top Honors at Dorian Film Awards

Published on March 4, 2026

Warner Bros’ film “Sinners” dominated the 2026 Dorian Film Awards, winning Best Film, Director, Screenplay, and several other categories. The film’s director, Ryan Coogler, also received the Wilde Artist of the Year award for its cultural impact. Other winners included “KPop Demon Hunters” for Animated Film, “Pillion” for LGBTQ Film of the Year, and “The Perfect Neighbor” for Documentary. Tim Curry was honored with the Timeless Star Award, while Gregg Araki received the LGBTQIA+ Film Trailblazer Award. Source: https://deadline.com/2026/03/dorian-awards-sinners-sweeps-with-best-film-1236741824/

