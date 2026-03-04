Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

Ryan Michelle Bathe Teases ‘Paradise’ Role & Says ‘Strap In’ for Season 2!

Ryan Michelle Bathe is set to guest star in Season 2 of the hit drama “Paradise,” joining her husband Sterling K. Brown on the show. Her character, Stacy, is described as a soft woman in a masculine world who refuses to let her vulnerabilities be a liability. The new season promises to answer questions while introducing new twists that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats. Bathe also shared her perspective on the first season, expressing some frustration with her husband’s character’s decisions. Source: https://extratv.com/2026/03/02/ryan-michelle-bathe-teases-paradise-role-and-says-strap-in-for-season-2-exclusive/