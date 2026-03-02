Source: picture alliance / Getty 7 Bible Verses to Refresh Your Spirit as Spring Returns As winter fades and the days grow longer, spring reminds us that God is always in the business of renewal. Just like the earth blooms again, our faith can blossom in new ways too. Whether you’re stepping into a new season spiritually, emotionally, or personally, these scriptures speak life, growth, and fresh beginnings. Here are 7 Bible verses to refresh your spirit as spring returns:

1. Isaiah 43:19

“See, I am doing a new thing! Now it springs up; do you not perceive it?”

Spring is proof that God specializes in new beginnings. Even when life feels dormant, He is already working beneath the surface.

2. 2 Corinthians 5:17

“If anyone is in Christ, the new creation has come: The old has gone, the new is here!”

Just like the earth sheds winter, we can shed old habits, old hurts, and old mindsets.





3. Song of Solomon 2:11–12

“See! The winter is past; the rains are over and gone. Flowers appear on the earth; the season of singing has come.”

This might be the most “spring-coded” verse in the Bible. A reminder that joy and beauty always return.





4. Lamentations 3:22–23

“Because of the Lord’s great love we are not consumed… His mercies are new every morning.”

Spring mornings feel different. Lighter. Softer. Let this be your reminder that every day is another chance.





5. Hosea 6:3

“He will come to us like the rain, like the spring rains that water the earth.”

God nourishes our spirit the way rain nourishes new growth. Stay rooted.





6. Psalm 1:3

“That person is like a tree planted by streams of water… whatever they do prospers.”

Spring growth requires roots. Stay planted in prayer, in community, and in the Word.