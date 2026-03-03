Source: Live Nation / Live Nation

Bruno Mars is for lovers on ‘The Romantic’

Bruno Mars has made a triumphant return with his fourth album, The Romantic, his first solo release in a decade. The nine-track album is a nostalgic journey into retro-pop, showcasing Mars’ signature feel-good disco-pop-soul sound. With influences ranging from ‘90s throwbacks to Latin music, The Romantic is a testament to Mars’ ability to create infectious, danceable tunes. While some tracks may feel derivative, overall, The Romantic is a solid addition to Mars’ discography and is sure to be a hit at weddings and parties for years to come. What are your thoughts on this album? Source: https://jamaica-gleaner.com/article/entertainment/20260302/bruno-mars-lovers-romantic