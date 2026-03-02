WATCH: Inside The Voice Coaches’ Unforgettable Karaoke Night in NYC

The Voice Battle of Champions karaoke night reminded us that even global superstars need a moment to relax, laugh, and simply enjoy the music. Ahead of the highly anticipated Season 29 premiere, coaches from The Voice stepped out in New York City for a fun, unfiltered evening at a karaoke bar — and the moment quickly became unforgettable.

Imagine walking into karaoke and seeing EGOT winner John Legend grab the mic. True to his personal karaoke rule — he only raps — Legend delivered a spirited performance of Snoop Dogg’s classic “Drop It Like It’s Hot.” Standing right beside him was fellow coach Kelly Clarkson, serving as the ultimate hype woman, proving that even powerhouse vocalists know when to step back and enjoy the moment.

Coach Adam Levine and host Carson Daly were also part of the night’s energy, supporting the kind of camaraderie that fans don’t always see on screen. It was a reminder that behind the competition is a genuine bond rooted in respect, shared experience, and a deep love for music.

This kind of chemistry is exactly what fans can expect from the new season. With format additions like the “Triple Turn Competition” and the “Super Steal,” Season 29 promises higher stakes and unforgettable moments. But the joy captured during The Voice Battle of Champions karaoke night proves that authenticity is still at the heart of the show.

As the new season premieres February 23 at 9/8c on NBC, one thing is clear: the magic isn’t just on the stage. Moments like The Voice Battle of Champions karaoke night remind us that music is at its best when it brings people together — no pressure, no judges, just pure joy.

Source: https://www.aol.com/articles/john-legend-went-full-snoop-190531458.html

