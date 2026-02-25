Candace Owens’ Erika Kirk Documentary Spurs Online Anger 

On Monday (Feb. 23), conservative media personality Candace Owens released the trailer for her new documentary about Erika Kirk, the wife of deceased right-wing activist Charlie Kirk. The immediate reaction is one of outrage from quite a few figures on the far right.

Owens, who has publicly stated that she questions the circumstances of Charlie Kirk’s death and events beforehand, shared the trailer via her account on X, formerly Twitter. The film, entitled Bride of Charlie, does not have a set release date. “We’ll be back on Wednesday,” Owens wrote.

Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot Sept. 10, 2025, while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah. The death evoked an outpouring of grief from right-wingers and conservatives all the way to the White House.

However, Owens has accused the federal government of tampering with the investigation into Kirk’s assassination. She has also alleged that groups aligned with the Israeli government were involved in events leading up to his death, including billionaire Bill Ackerman who she claimed ordered the 31-year-old to “get in line.” Owens said that Kirk was set to change his viewpoint on the war in Gaza.

Erika Kirk, who has taken over TPUSA, had a lengthy conversation with Owens last December. But Owens walked away unconvinced. She claimed that Tyler Robinson, the suspect arrested by local law enforcement and the FBI, wasn’t responsible.

Owens received a wave of backlash after posting the trailer. An X user named Kevin Smith dismissed the trailer’s effect, writing: “She’s got a documentary filled with total randoms coming out that will prove nothing, as usual.” Another account on X named The Moderate Case, called out Owens writing: “Candace Owens is evil. The Overton window has shifted. Remember she said she’d never go here, well she’s here.”