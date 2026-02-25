Listen Live
Kerry Washington Opens Up About Eating Disorders

Kerry Washington shares about life with an eating disorder

Published on February 24, 2026

Kerry Washington for Marie Claire
Source: Breyona Holt / Marie Claire

Kerry Washington shares about life with an eating disorder

Kerry Washington, known for her openness about living with an eating disorder, discussed the ongoing nature of recovery during a recent virtual luncheon. She emphasized that perfectionism is impossible in recovery and that it requires curiosity and love. Washington shared her struggles with binge eating disorder and suicidal ideation, highlighting the importance of addressing mental health aspects of the disorder. She also shed light on the underdiagnosis and undertreatment of eating disorders in Black women, emphasizing that help and recovery are possible. Washington’s journey reflects a shift towards respect for her body and a focus on living in harmony with her struggles. Source: https://thegrio.com/2026/02/24/kerry-washington-shares-about-life-with-an-eating-disorder-when-im-in-recovery-my-disease-is-outside-doing-push-ups/

