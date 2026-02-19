Source: Courtesy of Live Nation / Live Nation

Janet Jackson on how vertigo left her unable ‘to perform’

Janet Jackson, a music industry superstar, battles vestibular migraine, which causes vertigo and dizziness. In 2008, she had to cancel shows due to a severe migraine attack that required three weeks of recovery. Her publicist issued a statement explaining her condition and the need to prioritize her health over performing for fans. Janet Jackson, known for her influential music and socially conscious themes, continues to struggle with vestibular migraine, a condition that affects the balance system and can be triggered by various factors. Source: https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1392754-janet-jackson-on-how-vertigo-left-her-unable-to-perform