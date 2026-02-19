Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Janet Jackson on how vertigo left her unable ‘to perform’

Published on February 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Janet Jackson "Together Again" Tour
Source: Courtesy of Live Nation / Live Nation

Janet Jackson on how vertigo left her unable ‘to perform’

Janet Jackson, a music industry superstar, battles vestibular migraine, which causes vertigo and dizziness. In 2008, she had to cancel shows due to a severe migraine attack that required three weeks of recovery. Her publicist issued a statement explaining her condition and the need to prioritize her health over performing for fans. Janet Jackson, known for her influential music and socially conscious themes, continues to struggle with vestibular migraine, a condition that affects the balance system and can be triggered by various factors. Source: https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1392754-janet-jackson-on-how-vertigo-left-her-unable-to-perform

More from 106.7 WTLC
Black History Month
Trending
BHM 2026
9 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Melanin Magic: Black History Month Awards 2026

18 Items
Obituaries  |  Nia Noelle

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2026

Simone Party - Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, this radio veteran
Celebrity  |  Nick Cottongim

Simone Party – 106.7 WTLCFM

106.7 WTLC 1x1 logo
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Pick The Playlist

5 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Jazzy Report: Voting Rights, Bee Rights, And Baby Daddy Drama

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close