Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Viola Davis Wins Chairman's Award at NAACP Image Awards

Viola Davis to Receive Chairman’s Award at 57th NAACP Image Awards

Published on February 14, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Viola Davis to Receive Chairman’s Award at 57th NAACP Image Awards

Viola Davis will receive the Chairman’s Award at the 57th NAACP Image Awards for her impactful contributions to public service and social justice issues. The award recognizes her distinguished career in entertainment and her commitment to driving change. Davis, a critically acclaimed artist and activist, has used her platform to advocate for equity and address childhood hunger. The NAACP Image Awards will air live on February 28, celebrating Davis’s legacy and trailblazing path in the industry. https://www.bet.com/article/qp1sz2/viola-davis-to-receive-chairmans-award-at-57th-naacp-image-awards

More from 106.7 WTLC
Black History Month
Trending
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Mike Epps Goes Viral After Roasting Nicki Minaj

BHM 2026
7 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Melanin Magic: Black History Month Awards 2026

We dem Ones Updates Graphic
Events  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Get Tickets: We Them Ones Comedy Tour

NAACP President Cornell William Brooks Discusses August March From Selma To D.C.
7 Items
Civil Rights & Social Justice  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

5 Historic NAACP Moments That Changed America

Wine Dine
Events  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

R&B After Hours: Wine & Dine Wednesday Valentine’s Edition

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close