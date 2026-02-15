Source: Frazer Harrison / Getty

Viola Davis to Receive Chairman’s Award at 57th NAACP Image Awards

Viola Davis will receive the Chairman’s Award at the 57th NAACP Image Awards for her impactful contributions to public service and social justice issues. The award recognizes her distinguished career in entertainment and her commitment to driving change. Davis, a critically acclaimed artist and activist, has used her platform to advocate for equity and address childhood hunger. The NAACP Image Awards will air live on February 28, celebrating Davis’s legacy and trailblazing path in the industry. https://www.bet.com/article/qp1sz2/viola-davis-to-receive-chairmans-award-at-57th-naacp-image-awards