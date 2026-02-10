Listen Live
Close
Local

FBI Investigating Inmate's Death at FCI Terre Haute

FBI Investigating Inmate’s Death at FCI Terre Haute

An inmate died at the Federal Correctional Institution in Terre Haute on Monday.

Published on February 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

FCI Terre Haute
Federal Correctional Institution in Terre Haute (Federal Bureau of Prisons)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The FBI is investigating an inmate’s death at the Federal Correctional Institution in Terre Haute.

Caleb Allen Root, 45, was found unresponsive at the FCI Terre Haute on Monday. Prison staff attempted life-saving measures on him, but he was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

Root was serving a 120-month sentence for firearm possession and drug trafficking charges in the Northern District of Iowa. He had been at FCI Terre Haute since June 26, 2025.

FBI Investigating Inmate’s Death at FCI Terre Haute was originally published on wibc.com

More from 106.7 WTLC
Black History Month
Trending
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Mike Epps Goes Viral After Roasting Nicki Minaj

BHM Hon 2026
5 Items
Entertainment  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Melanin Magic: Black History Month Awards 2026

We dem Ones Updates Graphic
Events  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Get Tickets: We Them Ones Comedy Tour

Wine Dine
Events  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

R&B After Hours: Wine & Dine Wednesday Valentine’s Edition

Specific Rules For Indianapolis, Your Shot Comedy Search 2026
Contests  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Mike Epps: We Them Ones Comedy Search Contest

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close