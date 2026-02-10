Federal Correctional Institution in Terre Haute (Federal Bureau of Prisons)

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — The FBI is investigating an inmate’s death at the Federal Correctional Institution in Terre Haute.

Caleb Allen Root, 45, was found unresponsive at the FCI Terre Haute on Monday. Prison staff attempted life-saving measures on him, but he was pronounced dead later at a hospital.

Root was serving a 120-month sentence for firearm possession and drug trafficking charges in the Northern District of Iowa. He had been at FCI Terre Haute since June 26, 2025.

FBI Investigating Inmate’s Death at FCI Terre Haute was originally published on wibc.com