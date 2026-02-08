Man Killed after Rear-Ending Excavator in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS — One person died in a crash late Saturday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.
Officers arriving on East Washington Street, between Arsenal Avenue and Oriental Street, found a GMC pickup truck that had rear-ended a parked excavator surrounded by safety cones and was on fire.
The truck driver died at the scene. While investigators believe speed was a factor, they are still determining if drugs or alcohol played a role.
Anyone with information is urged to call IMPD detectives at 317-327-6549.
