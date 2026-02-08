Gallery: Ashanti & Nelly Give Couple’s Goals At The Fanatics Super Bowl Party

Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

Ashanti and Nelly stepped out during Super Bowl Weekend 2026 looking like the epitome of #couplesgoals. Our forever favorite spin-the-block pair hit the Fanatics party red carpet smiling, glowing, and dressed in stylish fits we loved.





Ashanti & Nelly Give #CouplesGoals At The 2026 Fanatics Super Bowl Party



Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty

Ashanti reminded everyone why she will forever be that girl.

She wore a black leather Naked Wardrobe bodysuit that hugged every curve. The long-sleeve piece featured a deep V neckline and short-short bottoms that showed off her legs. She paired the look with thigh-high black leather boots, hoop earrings, layered chains, and a leather cap, all adding signature early-2000s glam she wears so well.





Standing beside her, Nelly kept things sporty and luxe. He wore a navy-and-green Louis Vuitton monogram sweatsuit layered over a white tee. Crisp white sneakers finished the look, keeping the vibe relaxed but designer. Together, the two matched each other’s fly perfectly.



We love seeing Nelly and Ashanti out and about. After rekindling their relationship, the pair launched their reality show Happily Ever After and recently welcomed their first child together. Seeing them outside, smiling and thriving, is always a moment.

The Haynes’ were among the many stars spotted at the annual Fanatics Super Bowl party, one of the most sought-after invites during Big Game weekend. The bash was packed with A-listers. We’re talking Keke Palmer, Eniko and Kevin Hart, Ciara and Russell Wilson, Teyana Taylor, La La Anthony, and more. And Nelly and Ashanti didn’t just attend, they also lit up the party’s stage. Other reported performances include those by SZA and Cardi B.

