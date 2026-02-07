Source: Matthew Stockman / Getty

2026 Winter Olympics: USA Medal Tracker

The 2026 Winter Olympics have officially begun, and all eyes are on Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, as the world’s best athletes gather to compete on the grandest stage.

With the picturesque Italian Alps as the backdrop, this year’s Games promise to deliver unforgettable moments of athleticism, determination, and national pride.

From the icy slopes to the speed of the skating rink, the United States is poised to make its mark across a variety of events.

As the competition unfolds, the USA Medal Tracker will keep you updated on every podium finish, highlighting the incredible achievements of these athletes as they chase gold, silver, and bronze.

Stay tuned as Team USA takes on the world, aiming to bring home medals and create moments that will be remembered for years to come. Let the Games begin!

United States Medal Tracker

Gold: 0

Silver: 0

Bronze: 0

Take a look at the full list of medal winners below

No medals have been won yet.

