Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Bring Parisian Drip to Their Favorite Date Night Spot

Fresh off the couture chaos of Paris Fashion Week, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky wasted no time reminding us that no matter how packed the schedule gets, date night is still non-negotiable.

Source: DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

The fashion-forward parents were spotted back in L.A. pulling up to one of Rihanna’s forever favorites, Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, and per usual, the vibes were rich, stylish, and very much “clear the sidewalk.”

If you’ve been outside even a little, you already know this isn’t just dinner. Every time Rih Rih and Rocky step foot at Giorgio Baldi, the block turns into a front-row seat. Paparazzi line up, phones go up, and suddenly the quiet street becomes a full-on fashion show. It’s their thing. And honestly, we love that for us.

Love Celebrity News? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

This time, Rihanna served understated luxury with a fashion-girl twist. According to Vogue, the Bad Gal pulled up wearing Balenciaga’s back-to-front high-neck sweater in a cool slate gray, paired with a matching wool maxi skirt that hugged just right. She finished the look with strappy black heels, keeping it sleek, minimal, and expensive without trying too hard. Very “I just got back from Paris but still run this city.”

Rocky, never one to miss a style beat, matched her energy head-to-toe. He stepped out in a black double-breasted coat with a tie waist, layered over a spotty gray-blue shirt and a coordinating patterned tie. Navy slacks and square-toe black loafers grounded the look, while a large Bottega Veneta tote let everyone know he’s carrying more than just vibes. Add in his A$AP Rocky Collection x Ray-Ban sunglasses, and boom, outfit complete.

But Rocky being Rocky, he had to throw in a wildcard. Enter the retro-looking orange and silver headphones. Were they part of the fit? A mood? A statement? Honestly, your guess is as good as ours. But if anyone can pull off looking like a stylish time traveler heading to dinner, it’s him.

The sighting also comes as Rocky continues to brush off chatter about his long-rumored tension with Drake amid the “Stole Ya Flow” diss. During a recent Apple Music conversation with Ebro Darden, the Harlem rapper made it clear he’s not interested in revisiting old chapters or old energy.

Rocky explained that he and Drake were once cool and even worked together early in their careers, but hinted that things shifted years ago over personal matters. According to Rocky, the situation felt rooted in unresolved feelings rather than anything worth carrying into the present.

Outside of serving looks and relationship goals, Rocky’s been busy in a different lane too. He recently popped up as a guest on the latest episode of Celebrity Substitute in Harlem, where he swapped the stage for a classroom. The New York native helped fourth graders learn how to rap, turning their classroom into a mini recording studio. He shared personal stories, talked about his musical influences, and guided the kids through freestyling and songwriting like a true pro.

It’s not shocking at all that Rocky connected so well with the kids. Rihanna herself made rare comments back in 2023 praising him as a great dad to their children, and moments like this just back that up. From Paris runways to Santa Monica date nights to Harlem classrooms, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky continue to make it look effortless. And during Black History Month, seeing their Black love, wins, and family vibes on full display just feels right.

The post Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Bring Parisian Drip to Their Favorite Date Night Spot appeared first on Bossip.

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Bring Parisian Drip to Their Favorite Date Night Spot was originally published on bossip.com