Source: N/A / Marian Athletics

Exclusive: Pat Knight Opens Up About Resignation as Marian University’s Head Coach

In his first public interview since announcing his resignation, Pat Knight candidly discussed the reasons behind his decision to step down as Marian University’s head basketball coach.

Speaking on the program, Knight revealed that the decision was made during a meeting with the administration, where he was asked to fire one of his assistant coaches, a request he refused.

Knight described this as a major red flag, citing a lack of support and interference from the administration as key factors in his departure.

“I’m the head coach, and I’m not going to fire my assistant,” Knight stated firmly.

He explained that the situation escalated after a recent game, where tensions boiled over following a loss and an ejection.

Knight expressed frustration with how the administration handled the aftermath, including decisions made without consulting him.

Reflecting on his career, Knight announced that he is done with coaching, saying, “It’s passed me by.”

RELATED | Exclusive: Pat Knight Explains Return to Coaching

Instead, he plans to return to NBA scouting, a role he previously held and enjoyed.

Knight emphasized that he feels at peace with his decision, noting that the grind and politics of coaching no longer align with his priorities.

In a lighter moment, Knight shared his excitement for Indiana University’s recent College Football Playoff victory, calling it a “cool thing for anybody who grew up in Bloomington.”

Despite a complicated history with IU, Knight expressed his continued support for the school and its athletic programs.

Knight’s resignation marks the end of a chapter in his coaching career, but his passion for basketball and his commitment to the sport remain evident.

Listen to the full interview below.

Exclusive: Pat Knight Opens Up About Resignation As Marian University’s Head Coach was originally published on 1075thefan.com