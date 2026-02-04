Listen Live
50 Cent Wants to Make Jay-Z Documentary Following Epstein Files

50 Cent wants to make documentary on Jay-Z after Epstein files release

Published on February 3, 2026

Source: Paramount+/Photos by Beanz

50 Cent wants to make documentary on Jay-Z after Epstein files release

Rapper 50 Cent has reacted to reports that Jay-Z’s name appeared in Epstein files, hinting at a possible documentary on the matter. The allegations stem from a document released by the US Department of Justice, where a woman claimed she was sexually assaulted by Harvey Weinstein while Jay-Z allegedly looked on. 50 Cent, who produced a documentary about Diddy, expressed interest in exploring similar allegations against Jay-Z. The allegations suggest that the incident occurred in 1996 at Jeffrey Epstein’s Florida mansion. Source: https://www.thenews.com.pk/latest/1390759-they-got-ya-man-50-cents-wants-to-make-documentary-on-jay-z-after-epstein-files-release

