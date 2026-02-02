Source: Mitchell Leff / Getty

Andrew Nembhard Continues to Exceed Expectations

Entering the season, Rick Carlisle and company didn’t want to adjust they style if play much. They wanted to keep playing fast, physical, but acknowledged it would be a lot of work.

It seems now that Carlisle’s team has settled in and finally found its groove with players getting used to one another, and they are getting healthy.

Pascal Siakam might be “the engine” as Andrew Nembhard put it on Saturday night, but Nembhard is too humble to not acknowledge how well he has performed this season.

“Changes the whole perception of the game for me. Bringing the ball up the floor is a whole different way of looking at the game instead of running off the ball.” Andrew Nembhard said at media day in September about being the team’s point guard this season.

Nembhard just finished January averaging 18.5 ppg, 9.2 ast (2nd most in NBA), and 4.2 rebounds per game on 48.9% shooting. It’s a double-edged sword with the Pacers struggles. It’s good in the aspect that they are in position to select one of the best draft prospects in June, but Nembhard isn’t going to get the credit he should for the improvements he has made this season.

“Now that he’s got more responsibility and expectation, to make those plays we’re seeing it. I think that’s the biggest area of growth. Last couple seasons when Tyrese (Haliburton) or when Tyrese was there, he had some big games scoring it but Tyrese being the primary ball handles, we didn’t get a chance to see if Nembhard can do it at this level. He’s putting guys in positions to where they can be effective and make plays from a scoring perspective.” FanDuel Sports Network & Pacers Radio Network’s Eddie Gill on Query & Company Monday afternoon.

This is such an important development for the Pacers because there are going to be nights next season, especially early in the season, that Haliburton is going to need a night off as he gets used to playing basketball every other night again. Also, there has been so much pressure on him to orchestrate the Pacers offense and be the team’s best shooter.

With Nembhard’s improvements as a point guard, it could setup the Pacers to have one of the most underrated backcourts in the NBA. In 2023, Rick Carlisle said, “I love him. Guy should have been a top ten pick in the draft.” He has certainly been playing like one this season.

To listen to Jake Query’s and conversation with Eddie Gill, download the podcast containing the conversation below! You can always listen to the Query & Company from 12pm-3pm on 93.5/107.5 The Fan. You can also watch and interact with the show by going to the 107.5 The Fan YouTube Channel.

Andrew Nembhard Continues to Exceed Expectations was originally published on 1075thefan.com