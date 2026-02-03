Source: Paramount/Getty/Getty/Houston Livestock show and Rodeo

Nicki Minaj Rips Jay-Z, Lizzo, & More After Trevor Noah Roast

Nicki Minaj criticized the Grammys as a “ritual” in a series of posts on social media, vowing that “God almighty will reveal himself to them.” She targeted Trevor Noah for joking about her absence at the event, making unfounded political claims and allegations against various celebrities, including Jay-Z, suggesting that he was involved with Aaliyah and Beyoncé when they were minors. And she called out Lizzo saying she lost weight just to sell albums.She made political tweets urging LGBTQ people and Christians not to vote for Democrats plus accusing them of flying in immigrants to vote and reneging on promises to African Americans. Minaj also hinted at delaying the release of new music until she renegotiates her contract, threatening to expose Billboard for “sabotage.” What are your thoughts on all of this?

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/conormurray/2026/02/02/nicki-minajs-full-on-maga-rant-slams-demoncrats-jay-z-and-trevor-noahs-grammy-dig