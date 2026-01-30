Listen Live
Close
Celebrity

Ray J Health: Medications and Lifestyle Changes

Ray J May Need Defibrillator for Heart Issues, Doctors Say

Published on January 29, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2018 Urban One Honors - Show
Source: Brian Stukes / Getty

Ray J May Need Defibrillator for Heart Issues, Doctors Say

Ray J reveals that doctors have given him a grim prognosis, with just months to live due to heart issues. He is currently taking eight different medications, including Lipitor and Entresto, to manage his condition. Doctors have advised him to stay in bed and avoid drinking and smoking, and he may need a pacemaker or defibrillator in the future. Despite the challenges, Ray J is determined to change his lifestyle and seek potential cures, even considering a trip to Haiti for treatment. He hopes to come out of this experience stronger and better. Source: https://www.tmz.com/2026/01/29/ray-j-talks-prescriptions-for-heart-issues/

More from 106.7 WTLC
Black History Month
Trending
We dem Ones Updates Graphic
Events  |  CHASE ISEGHOHI

Get Tickets: We Them Ones Comedy Tour

Lucky black man and woman holding lots of dollar cash
Money  |  Karen Vaughn

How to Stop Worrying About Running Out of Money in Retirement

Karen Vaughn With Kountry Wayne
Entertainment  |  Karen Vaughn

WTLC Is Glowing Up: A Behind-the-Scenes Tour of Our New Home

Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 1-28-26

Simone Party - Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, this radio veteran
Celebrity  |  Nick Cottongim

Simone Party – 106.7 WTLCFM

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close