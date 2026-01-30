Source: Brian Stukes / Getty

Ray J May Need Defibrillator for Heart Issues, Doctors Say

Ray J reveals that doctors have given him a grim prognosis, with just months to live due to heart issues. He is currently taking eight different medications, including Lipitor and Entresto, to manage his condition. Doctors have advised him to stay in bed and avoid drinking and smoking, and he may need a pacemaker or defibrillator in the future. Despite the challenges, Ray J is determined to change his lifestyle and seek potential cures, even considering a trip to Haiti for treatment. He hopes to come out of this experience stronger and better. Source: https://www.tmz.com/2026/01/29/ray-j-talks-prescriptions-for-heart-issues/