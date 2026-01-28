Listen Live
Indiana Football’s 2026 Schedule: Key Matchups To Know About

Indiana football’s 2026 schedule has been announced, and it promises an exciting slate of matchups for the reigning national champions under head coach Curt Cignetti.

Published on January 27, 2026

Indiana University vs University of Miami, 2026 CFP National Championship
Source: Simon Bruty / Getty

The Hoosiers will open with three non-conference games against North Texas, Howard, and Western Kentucky. They will then start their conference play on September 26 at home against Northwestern.

Key highlights of the schedule include a rematch of the 2025 Big Ten Championship game against Ohio State on October 17 in Bloomington, a road trip to Michigan on October 24, and a home game against USC on November 14.

The season concludes with the Old Oaken Bucket rivalry game against Purdue on November 28 at Memorial Stadium.

With a mix of challenging road games and marquee home matchups, Indiana’s 2026 campaign is set to be another thrilling chapter for Hoosier fans.

