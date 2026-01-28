Source: Graham Miller / Getty

Aaron Judge Becomes Second Player To Be MLB The Show Cover Athlete Twice

Aaron Judge has been revealed as the cover athlete for MLB The Show 26, marking his second appearance on the game’s cover.

The announcement follows a wave of speculation after San Diego Studios teased fans with a cryptic message stating there would be “no new cover athlete” this year.

The reveal confirms that Judge, the reigning American League MVP, will return to the spotlight, joining Joe Mauer as the only players to grace the cover twice in the franchise’s history.

The buildup to the announcement had fans buzzing, with many wondering if the game would feature a returning star, a montage of past athletes, or even a minimalist design.

The decision to bring back Judge celebrates his incredible career achievements, including three MVP awards, seven All-Star selections, and his record-breaking 62-home-run season in 2022.

Judge’s leadership as Team USA’s captain in the upcoming World Baseball Classic further solidifies his status as one of baseball’s most iconic figures.

The MLB The Show 26 cover showcases Judge in both his Yankees pinstripes and Team USA uniform, a first for the franchise.

This year’s edition also brings back the World Baseball Classic tournament to the game’s Diamond Dynasty mode, adding another layer of excitement for fans.

Set to launch on March 17, with early access starting March 13 for Digital Deluxe Edition buyers, MLB The Show 26 continues its tradition of celebrating baseball’s biggest stars.

Judge’s return to the cover not only honors his dominance on the field but also highlights his influence as a global ambassador for the sport.

Fans can expect preorders to open on February 3, as the countdown to the game’s release begins.

