Kanye West Claims Public Apology Isn’t About ‘Reviving’ His Career

Published on January 27, 2026

Kanye West in GQ May 2020
Source: Courtesy of GQ / GQ

Kanye West opened up about his mental health crisis and past problematic behavior in a rare interview with Vanity Fair. He discussed his bipolar diagnosis and apologized for his antisemitic comments, attributing them to his manic episodes. While he declined to answer certain questions, West expressed remorse for his hurtful remarks and emphasized his commitment to love and positivity. The musician acknowledged the impact of his statements on marginalized communities and reflected on the toll his illness took on his relationships. West’s upcoming album, Bully, is scheduled for release on January 30. Source: https://www.usmagazine.com/celebrity-news/news/kanye-west-claims-public-apology-isnt-about-reviving-his-career

