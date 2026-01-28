Source: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SelvaRey / Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for SelvaRey

Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars ‘An Evening with Silk Sonic’ Vinyl: How to Buy

Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars’ An Evening with Silk Sonic, released in 2021, is now available on vinyl. The album, born from their collaboration as Silk Sonic, blends Mars’ pop style with .Paak’s hip-hop and R&B influences. The project, which won multiple Grammy awards, features nine tracks that pay homage to ’70s funk and soul with a modern twist. With Bootsy Collins narrating the album, An Evening with Silk Sonic offers a tight and focused musical experience that showcases the duo’s unique chemistry and musical vision. Get your copy of the vinyl on Complex now. Source: https://www.complex.com/music/a/complexstaff3/anderson-paak-bruno-mars-silk-sonic-vinyl