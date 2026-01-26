Blake Shelton Is Teaming Up With Keith Urban to Honor Ronnie Milsap

Country music royalty is coming together to celebrate a true legend. Ronnie Milsap will be honored for an incredible 50 years as a member of the Grand Ole Opry, marking one of the most remarkable milestones in Opry history.

The special celebration will feature performances from some of country music’s biggest stars, including Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Trace Adkins, and Mark Wills. Each artist will pay tribute by performing songs personally chosen by Milsap, honoring a career defined by genre-crossing hits and historic chart success.

Milsap’s impact on country music is hard to overstate. With decades of No. 1 hits and a sound that helped bridge traditional country and pop influences, his legacy continues to shape the genre today. This celebration not only honors his past but underscores his lasting influence on generations of artists.

The night will also shine a spotlight on the future of country music with the introduction of the Grand Ole Opry NextStage Class of 2026. Among the rising stars being recognized are Lainey Wilson and Parker McCollum, the latter proudly representing Texas and its continued impact on the country music landscape.

Meanwhile, Blake Shelton is also making headlines outside of the Opry spotlight. Shelton and wife Gwen Stefani are set to headline the Krewe of Endymion Extravaganza in New Orleans on Valentine’s Day, adding another high-profile performance to an already busy season for the country superstar. The announcement comes amid ongoing chatter about the couple, though both continue to stay focused on music and live performances.

Between honoring a living legend, welcoming the next generation, and celebrating country music across multiple stages, it’s clear that the genre’s past, present, and future are all sharing the spotlight in a big way.

