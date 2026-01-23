Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Philip Rivers Interviews For Buffalo Bills Head Coaching Position

Former NFL quarterback Philip Rivers is making headlines once again, this time as a candidate for the Buffalo Bills’ head coaching position.

Rivers, who retired after the 2020 season and briefly returned to play for the Indianapolis Colts in 2025, is set to interview for the role, signaling a potential shift from the field to the sidelines.

Rivers, 44, has spent the past few years coaching high school football at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama, where he led the team to two state semifinal appearances.

Love Sports? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

His leadership and football acumen have not gone unnoticed, as the Bills are reportedly intrigued by his potential to bring a fresh perspective to the organization.

Allen, who is involved in the search for Sean McDermott’s replacement, is said to have a close connection with Rivers, making the former quarterback a compelling candidate.

RELATED | Notable NFL Players Who Came Out Of Retirement To Play Again

Rivers’ brief return to the NFL in 2025 showcased his enduring football IQ and command of the game, even in his mid-40s.

While his three starts for the Colts ended in losses, his ability to step in and lead an NFL offense after years away from the league demonstrated his understanding of the game.

Known for his fiery competitiveness and deep knowledge of offensive schemes, Rivers could bring a unique energy to the team.

Whether on the sidelines or in a coordinator role, Rivers’ transition from player to coach could mark the beginning of a new chapter in his storied football career.

Philip Rivers Interviews For Buffalo Bills Head Coaching Position was originally published on 1075thefan.com