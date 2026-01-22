Listen Live
New House Bill Calls for Raise to Minimum Indiana Teacher Salary

If passed, House Bill 1170 would raise the minimum salary for Indiana teachers from $45,000 to $60,000.

Published on January 22, 2026

STATEHOUSE — A new bill filed at the Indiana Statehouse focuses on raising the minimum salary for teachers.

Democratic State Representative Sheila Klinker has filed a few education-related bills already this legislative session, including House Bill 1170. It would raise Indiana’s minimum teacher salary from $45,000 to $60,000.

Despite recent raises, Indiana teachers currently earn about $13,000 less than the national average of over $72,000 per year, according to the Indiana State Teachers Association.

HB 1170 also emphasizes collaboration between school leaders and educators to create a more positive teaching atmosphere in a more demanding field.

If passed, the bill would take effect on June 30, 2027.

WISH-TV

