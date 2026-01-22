Indiana Football’s D’Angelo Ponds Plans To Declare For NFL Draft

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Indiana Hoosiers cornerback D’Angelo Ponds has officially announced his decision to forgo his final year of college eligibility and declare for the 2026 NFL Draft.

The announcement came during a fan event in Bloomington, where Ponds confirmed his plans to take the next step in his football career.

Ponds, a Miami native, has been a cornerstone of Indiana’s defense under head coach Curt Cignetti.

After starting his college career at James Madison University, Ponds followed Cignetti to Indiana in 2024, where he quickly became one of the most decorated players in program history.

Over two seasons with the Hoosiers, Ponds earned back-to-back first-team All-Big Ten honors and was named a second-team All-American in 2024, followed by first-team All-American recognition in 2025.

Known for his ability to shut down top receivers, Ponds played a pivotal role in Indiana’s historic 16-0 season and national championship victory.

His standout moments include an interception returned for a touchdown in the Peach Bowl against Oregon during the College Football Playoff semifinals.

At 5-foot-9 and 173 pounds, Ponds is projected as a Day 2 draft pick, with experts predicting he will be selected in the second or third round.

His consistency, production, and leadership have earned him high praise from Cignetti, who called him “the best player I’ve ever coached throughout his entire career.”

As Ponds prepares for the NFL, he leaves behind a legacy of excellence and a lasting impact on Indiana football.

Fans and teammates alike will remember him as a key figure in the Hoosiers’ rise to national prominence.

