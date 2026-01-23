Source: Papjuice/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Kim Kardashian Admits Kanye West Relationship Is in a ‘Better Place’

In a recent episode of Khloé Kardashian’s podcast, Kim Kardashian opened up about her life, discussing topics such as their group chat, leaks during Keeping Up, and viral dating rumors. Kim also shared insights into her parenting style, particularly with daughter North West, emphasizing the importance of nurturing her creativity and freedom of expression. She highlighted her co-parenting relationship with Kanye West, emphasizing empathy and respect for each other’s opinions for the sake of their children. The sisters discussed how inspiring it is to see Kim support North’s passion for writing and producing, showcasing a strong and positive co-parenting dynamic. Source: https://www.mandatory.com/news/1719042-kim-kardashian-kanye-west-relationship-co-parenting-khloe-kardashian-podcast