Senator Banks on Greenland and Indiana’s Role in “Golden Dome”

Source: DOMINIC GWINN / Getty

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Following President Donald Trump’s high-stakes address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Senator Jim Banks (R-Ind.) joined Kudlow on Fox Business to champion the administration’s latest geopolitical maneuvers.

Banks praised the President’s ability to leverage American economic and military strength to secure a “framework of a future deal” regarding Greenland and Arctic security. The interview highlighted a shift in the administration’s strategy, moving from heated tariff threats against European allies to a collaborative framework that Banks says will cement American security for decades.

Senator Banks characterized the President’s negotiations over Greenland as a masterclass in diplomacy, noting that Trump has successfully forced long-dormant conversations about strategic territory and NATO’s responsibility.

Love Local? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“This is what we’ve come to expect,” Banks told Larry Kudlow. “This is the greatest dealmaker that we’ve ever known in the White House today. President Trump understands the art of the deal. He’s brought Europe and NATO to the table, and at the end of the day, we’re going to come up with a deal here that’s going to put America’s interests first, that’s going to be good for Europe and really good for Greenland.”

Banks dismissed critics who were “triggered” by the President’s interest in the territory, arguing that the acquisition is a necessary chess move to prevent Russian and Chinese expansion.

“What President Trump is trying to do is push Russia and China out of Greenland,” Banks emphasized. “President Trump is proving once again how you get a deal done. He’s the first president of my lifetime who doesn’t care what the stuck-up Europeans think about him now.”

The “Golden Dome” and Indiana’s Industrial Role

A central pillar of the Greenland negotiations is the Golden Dome —the Trump administration’s ambitious multi-layered missile defense shield designed to intercept hypersonic and ballistic threats. Banks revealed that Indiana will be a primary beneficiary of the project’s massive industrial requirements.

“Let’s use Greenland strategically for the Golden Dome,” Banks stated. “By the way, much of the Golden Dome is going to be built in Indiana, and it’s going to be really good for America to keep us safe and secure for a long time to come.”

The Senator specifically pointed to defense hubs like L3Harris in Fort Wayne and the Crane Naval Base in Southern Indiana as critical sites for the project’s satellite and sensor technology.

Banks and Kudlow also discussed the dramatic shift in European defense policy, specifically citing Germany’s recent constitutional amendment to allow for historic increases in military spending. Banks attributed this directly to Trump’s “tough love” approach to the alliance.

“Thank God Donald Trump is in the White House because he’s forcing NATO to do things that they would not have done otherwise,” Banks said. “You saw that Germany changed their constitution to go into debt to spend more on their own national defense. That never would have happened without Donald Trump. We can’t be the blank check to the rest of the world when we have big, serious issues right here at home.”

Senator Banks on Greenland and Indiana’s Role in “Golden Dome” was originally published on wibc.com