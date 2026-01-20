Source: Jamie Squire / Getty

The Indiana Hoosiers have done the unthinkable.

Once the losingest program in FBS history, they now stand atop the college football world as national champions. Their 27-21 victory over Miami in the College Football Playoff National Championship capped off a perfect 16-0 season, a feat not seen since 1894.

This wasn’t just a championship… it was a testament to grit, determination, and the power of unity.

Led by Heisman-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza and head coach Curt Cignetti, the Hoosiers defied all odds.

From Mendoza’s jaw-dropping fourth-quarter touchdown run to a defense that made game-saving plays, every moment of this season was built on resilience and belief.

Indiana’s journey wasn’t just about football; it was about rewriting history and proving that anything is possible with heart and teamwork.

To celebrate this remarkable story, take a look below at 20 Photos That Define The Indiana Hoosiers As College Football National Champions.