Whose mom asked them to dump ex-girlfriend for Rihanna

American rapper A$AP Rocky recently disclosed that his mother always wanted him to be with global singer Rihanna. In an interview, he shared that his mom advised him to end past relationships and pursue Rihanna instead, insisting she was the right one for him.

Despite initially considering Rihanna just a friend, Rocky expressed gratitude that their relationship started when it did, as neither of them was ready for commitment earlier.

The couple now has three children together, reflecting on his mother’s wisdom in pushing him towards Rihanna.

Source: https://thenationonlineng.net/how-my-mother-convinced-me-to-date-rihanna-aap-rocky/amp

