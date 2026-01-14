Think And Grow Richer...And Richer | Dr. Willie Jolley

Dr. Willie Jolley’s principle to win BIG today: “Think And Grow Richer…And Richer”

his is Dr. Willie Jolly. It’s a day when you can make things happen. I know about that because Napoleon Hill, author of the landmark book Think and Grow Rich, and my friend Dr. Dennis Kimbrough, who wrote the book for people of color called Think and Grow Rich: A Black Choice, both said that when you act on your challenges, you can turn a crisis into a comeback. You’ll find an opportunity. They say that every adversity contains, at the same time, a seed of equivalent opportunity. If there were no problem, there would be no opportunities. And you don’t have to go look for a problem—no, the problem will find you.

Yet we can turn those setbacks into comebacks by changing our thinking and looking for the opportunities in the midst of the adversity. You must decide to stay positive and decide if you want to see that this setback is something you can either cry about or see as an opportunity to be excited about. It’s your choice. So I recommend that you choose to win. Decide that your crisis is nothing but a setup for a greater comeback, and you can turn it around.

