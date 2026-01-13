Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty

Chaka Khan Warns Fans About Fake AI News Stories Circulating Online

Complex News is reporting that music legend Chaka Khan is urging fans to be cautious after several fake, AI-generated news stories about her began spreading across social media.

According to a statement shared by her team, multiple viral posts claiming to report updates about Khan were created using artificial intelligence and are completely false.

“Chaka and her team want to remind everyone to be cautious about fake, AI-generated ‘news’ circulating on Facebook and elsewhere,” the statement read. “These stories are not real.”

Love Entertainment? Get more! Join the 106.7 WTLC Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Fans were encouraged to rely only on verified sources for accurate information. Her team emphasized that any legitimate updates will come directly from her official social media accounts or her website, ChakaKhan.com.

They also warned supporters not to engage with the misleading posts, noting that likes, comments, and shares only help scammers push the false stories to more people.

Some of the fake reports included claims about farewell tours, documentaries, and even AI-generated images suggesting Khan was pregnant or recovering from surgery; all of which have no factual basis.

Despite the online misinformation, there is real news to celebrate. Chaka Khan will be honored later this month at We Are Moving the Needle’s annual Resonator Awards on January 27 in Los Angeles, where she will receive the Luminary Award for her cultural impact beyond music.

Her team continues to encourage fans to stay informed through official channels and to remain aware of how AI is increasingly being used to spread misinformation online.

RELATED: Chaka Khan’s Top Ten Songs