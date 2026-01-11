Source: Getty

President Trump won’t pardon Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

President Trump has decided not to pardon Sean “Diddy” Combs, despite receiving a handwritten letter from the hip-hop mogul seeking a pardon. Trump mentioned the letter in a recent interview with The New York Times but did not show it to them. Reports of a possible pardon had been circulating for some time, as Trump and Combs were seen together in social settings before his presidency. Combs is currently serving a four-year sentence in prison on prostitution-related charges and his legal team is seeking his release. Trump indicated that he would consider the facts of the case regardless of his relationship with Combs. Source: https://www.newsnationnow.com/entertainment-news/trump-sean-diddy-combs-pardon/