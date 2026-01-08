Club520 x Trevor Jackson

INDIANAPOLIS — Club 520 is back with Season 4, Episode 19, delivering another in-depth conversation centered on culture, sports, and entertainment.

In the latest episode, Jeff Teague, DJ Wells, and B Hen welcome actor and musician Trevor Jackson for a wide-ranging discussion about his career, upbringing, and future goals.

Jackson reflects on becoming a childhood star at just eight years old, sharing how his early start in entertainment shaped his discipline and work ethic. He talks about performing in The Lion King on Broadway and how that experience laid the foundation for his transition into television and film. From there, Jackson discusses his growth as an actor, including appearances on shows like Grey’s Anatomy, and how navigating the industry at a young age helped him mature both professionally and personally.

The conversation also turns toward what’s next. Jackson reveals that one of his dream roles is landing a part in a Marvel Cinematic Universe or DC Extended Universe movie, calling it a goal he’s actively working toward.

Beyond acting, Jackson opens up about growing up in Indianapolis, the city that helped shape him, and his love for basketball. He even shares stories about hooping with Chris Brown, blending music, sports, and culture in true Club 520 fashion.

The episode highlights Jackson’s journey from child performer to multifaceted entertainer, offering fans insight into both his past and what lies ahead.

Trevor Jackson on being CHILDHOOD STAR, hooping w/ Chris Brown, DREAM roles | Jeff Teague x Club 520 – You

