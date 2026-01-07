Mariah the Scientist Responds After Hazel E Comments on Young Thug

Mariah the Scientist responded to Hazel E's comment on Young Thug's video, asking which part was 'fire'.

Mariah's response highlights her commitment to protecting her relationship with Young Thug, who recently proposed to her.

Hazel E's past relationships have often been public, but her interaction here was seen as harmless by fans.

Things got a little spicy on social media this past weekend after Mariah the Scientist addressed a comment made about her fiancé Young Thug.

On Saturday January 3, videographer ShotByMoneyMeech shared a short reel showing Young Thug casually walking to his vehicle.

The clip quickly picked up traction and drew attention from former Love and Hip Hop Hollywood star Hazel E, who dropped multiple fire emojis in the comments.

Mariah noticed the reaction and jumped into the conversation, asking a simple but pointed question: “Which part is fire?” Hazel responded shortly after, clarifying that she was referring to the overall aesthetic of the video and not intending any disrespect.

While the exchange appeared lighthearted, it didn’t stop fans from chiming in, with some jokingly labeling Hazel’s comment as thirsty.

As online chatter continued, ShotByMoneyMeech later posted another reel featuring Hazel, further fueling conversation across timelines.

Still, no direct tension escalated beyond playful commentary, and the moment seemed to pass as quickly as it arrived.

Mariah’s response shows how protective she has become of her relationship with Thug. The couple has been together since 2021 and first worked together musically on “Walked In.” Their bond recently reached a new milestone when Young Thug proposed during an Atlanta concert last month, a moment that quickly went viral and was celebrated by fans.

Just weeks before the proposal, Mariah spoke openly about her hopes for the future during an interview with Angie Martinez. She shared that she was ready to settle down and emphasized that she wanted a commitment rooted in love rather than obligation.

“I just want a commitment that doesn’t involve an obligation to a baby,” she said at the time. “I want it to be out of love, not responsibility.”

Hazel E’s past relationships have often played out publicly, including her previous marriage and a brief, headline making fling last year.

Still, in this case, her interaction with the post appeared harmless, even if fans couldn’t resist adding their own commentary.

At the end of the day, the moment served as another reminder that when it comes to Mariah the Scientist and Young Thug, eyes are always watching, and Mariah is not afraid to speak up when it comes to protecting her love.

