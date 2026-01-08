Source: Courtesy of Live Nation / Live Nation

Janet Jackson hints at big things for 2026

Janet Jackson hinted at something special coming in 2026 in a New Year video message to fans. Speculation is rife about potential new music or a tour, as 2026 marks the singer’s 60th birthday and fifth decade in music. Jackson’s last studio album was 2015’s Unbreakable, and she had planned to release Black Diamond in 2020 before the pandemic disrupted her plans. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer recently completed a Las Vegas residency and announced more performances for May. She returned to touring in 2023 with the Together Again World Tour, featuring 94 shows across North America, Europe, and Asia. Source: https://cfjctoday.com/2026/01/06/janet-jackson-hints-at-big-things-for-2026