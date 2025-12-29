Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Colts vs Texans Week 18 Day And Time Announced

Indianapolis – The National Football League announced that the Week 18 Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans game at NRG Stadium has been scheduled for Sunday, January 4 at 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

Colts vs Texans Week 18 Day And Time Announced was originally published on 1075thefan.com