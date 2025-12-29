Listen Live
Colts vs Texans Week 18 Day And Time Announced

The National Football League announced that the Week 18 Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans game at NRG Stadium.

Published on December 29, 2025

Colts vs Texans Week 18 Day And Time Announced

Indianapolis – The National Football League announced that the Week 18 Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans game at NRG Stadium has been scheduled for Sunday, January 4 at 1:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

For more information, visit the Colts media website, www.nflomg.com. For log-in access to the site, please contact a member of the Colts Communications staff.

Colts vs Texans Week 18 Day And Time Announced was originally published on 1075thefan.com

