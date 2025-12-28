Source: ATLPics.Net/Urban One

Erykah Badu Allegedly Orchestrated Amanda Seales’ Firing from Writing Gig

Amanda Seales claimed in a livestream that Erykah Badu got her fired from a writing gig due to a misinterpreted remark. Seales alleged that Badu’s then-boyfriend, a TV executive, dropped her from the project after a conversation about Badu’s agents not understanding her. Seales denied any intention of disrespecting Badu and clarified that she had no interest in dating any of the singer’s former partners. The incident reportedly occurred after a conversation on Twitter with Badu’s ex-boyfriend, Jay Electronica. Source: https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/jaelaniturnerwilliams/amanda-seales-erykah-badu-fired-crazy