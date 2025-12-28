Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

Amanda Seales and Erykah Badu's Heated Conflict Explained

Erykah Badu Allegedly Orchestrated Amanda Seales’ Firing from Writing Gig

Published on December 27, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Source: ATLPics.Net/Urban One

Erykah Badu Allegedly Orchestrated Amanda Seales’ Firing from Writing Gig

Amanda Seales claimed in a livestream that Erykah Badu got her fired from a writing gig due to a misinterpreted remark. Seales alleged that Badu’s then-boyfriend, a TV executive, dropped her from the project after a conversation about Badu’s agents not understanding her. Seales denied any intention of disrespecting Badu and clarified that she had no interest in dating any of the singer’s former partners. The incident reportedly occurred after a conversation on Twitter with Badu’s ex-boyfriend, Jay Electronica. Source: https://www.complex.com/pop-culture/a/jaelaniturnerwilliams/amanda-seales-erykah-badu-fired-crazy

More from 106.7 WTLC

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close