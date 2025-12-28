Source: Freddy O / FreddyO.com

Bombshell Allegations: Tyler Perry Sued for Assault by ‘Madea’ Star

Actor Mario Rodriguez has filed a lawsuit against Tyler Perry and Lionsgate Films, accusing Perry of making unwanted advances and groping him without consent. Rodriguez claims Perry invited him to his home, where Perry allegedly rubbed his shoulders and chest in a sexual manner. The actor is suing Perry for sexual assault, sexual battery, and emotional distress, seeking punitive damages of at least $77 million. Perry’s attorney has dismissed the lawsuit as a failed money grab, citing a previous legal matter involving Perry and another actor who accused him of harassment and assault. Source: https://www.tmz.com/2025/12/26/tyler-perry-sued-sexual-battery/