Leon Thomas on His 6 Grammy Nominations and Lessons from Stevie Wonder

Published on December 25, 2025

Leon Thomas: Mutts Don't Heel Tour - Atlanta, GA
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Leon Thomas, a chart-topping R&B star, received six Grammy nominations for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards. This recognition marks a significant milestone in his career, as he reflects on the challenges he faced in the industry. From his early acting days to producing hits for artists like SZA and Drake, Thomas has now emerged as a solo artist with critical acclaim. His album “Mutt” has garnered multiple nominations, showcasing his growth and dedication to his craft. As he prepares for the awards ceremony, Thomas remains grounded and grateful for the journey that led him to this moment of industry-wide respect and recognition. Source: https://people.com/grammys-2026-leon-thomas-on-his-six-nominations-interview-exclusive-11872466

