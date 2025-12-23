Source: Getty

Dionne Warwick Faces Backlash Over Alleged Royalty Deal Dispute

Legendary singer Dionne Warwick is at the center of a new legal dispute connected to Doja Cat’s hit Paint the Town Red, which samples Dionne’s classic Walk On By. A rights company claims Warwick backed out of a decades old agreement after royalties surged following the song’s massive success. Paint the Town Red introduced Walk On By to a new generation, driving streams and revenue up significantly. Now the company says the original deal should still stand, while Warwick’s side has not publicly responded. The situation is sparking larger conversations about legacy music, sampling, and how older contracts hold up in today’s streaming era. https://balleralert.com/profiles/blogs/dionne-warwick-lawsuit-walk-on-by-sample-doja-cat/