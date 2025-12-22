Source: Pittsburgh Steelers / Stee

Steelers WR DK Metcalf slaps Lions fan

DK Metcalf might be in the ‘Principal’s Office’ sometime this week…

During a game between the Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers, DK Metcalf was caught on video taking a swing at a Lions fan in a bright blue wig. The incident occurred after a tense conversation between Metcalf and the fan, leading to Metcalf seemingly landing a glancing blow on the fan’s face with a closed fist. Despite the altercation, Metcalf was not removed from the game, as no flag was thrown at the time. The NFL cannot weigh in on disqualification due to the lack of a flag, leaving the situation unclear in terms of consequences. Players have to understand that ‘electric eyes’ are everywhere. On top of that, why was he even engaging with that fan? Stand with your teammates and away from obnoxious fans. To be fair, we don’t know what was said to Metcalf that would make him go and confront that fan, but for the most part, you just have to block it out. There’s too much at stake. Do we recall a ‘certain brawl’ in Detroit that involved a team from Indianapolis years ago? Source: https://www.tmz.com/2025/12/21/steelers-wide-receiver-dk-metcalf-throws-punch-fan/