Source: Daniel Jackson / GQ

The Weeknd Inks Catalog Partnership with Lyric Capital for A Reported $1 Billion

The Weeknd and Lyric Capital Group have finalized a groundbreaking deal worth $1 billion to access the artist’s catalog. The partnership allows The Weeknd and his team the freedom to execute their creative vision with full control over his publishing and masters rights. The deal, which applies only to The Weeknd’s music masters and publishing through 2025, sets a new standard for artist equity and control. The agreement does not include future releases from The Weeknd, who will continue his partnership with XO/Republic/Universal Music Group. The Weeknd’s success as one of the most influential artists in music history is highlighted by chart-topping hits like “Blinding Lights” and record-breaking tours. Source: https://www.wbls.com/news/the-weeknd-inks-catalog-partnership-with-lyric-capital-for-a-reported-1-billion