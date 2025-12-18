Source: Chris Coduto / Getty

Snoop Dogg to Headline Vikings vs. Lions Halftime for Netflix Christmas Day Game

This Christmas, Netflix is set to host a unique halftime show during its NFL Christmas Gameday on December 25, featuring Snoop Dogg at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Minnesota Vikings will face the Detroit Lions, with Snoop Dogg promising chart-topping tracks, holiday spirit, and special guests for an unforgettable performance. The halftime show will be a fusion of the NFL and Snoop Dogg’s iconic style, bringing music, love, and good vibes to viewers worldwide. Netflix’s Chief Content Officer expressed excitement for the event, which follows last year’s successful Beyoncé Bowl halftime show. The Christmas Gameday will feature two marquee games, with Cowboys-Commanders and Lions-Vikings matchups streaming live on Netflix. Source: https://www.vikings.com/news/snoop-dogg-netflix-halftime-christmas-day-game-2025