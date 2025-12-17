Volleyball Coach Charged for Sending Sexually Explicit Images

Source: Photo: (gorodenkoff/getty images)

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office announced Tuesday a Danville man who worked as a volleyball coach has been charged with Attempted Dissemination of Matter Harmful to Minors (Level 6 Felony).

The probable cause affidavit says 34-year-old Levi Garrett sent sexually explicit images of himself in March to someone he believed to be a minor using an online dating app.

In August, a video spread online showing Garrett being confronted by JiDion, a YouTuber and livestreamer who is part of a private group that conducts sting operations involving online child exploitation.

Court documents say Garrett sent explicit images and sexual messages after being told the person was 14 years old. They also say he agreed to meet the boy in Greencastle.

After the incident, a detective with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office started investigating.

“There are no shortcuts in the investigative process,” Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said Tuesday. “When it comes to crimes against children, justice demands that an independent investigation occur and evidence be properly obtained, so that a case is built that will hold offenders accountable in a court of law.”

Prosecutors say Garrett had his initial hearing Tuesday. A change of plea hearing is set for January 27.

